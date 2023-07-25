SPC vs COH Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Saipem Calicut vs Cochin Hurricanes Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Here we are going to share big and exciting news for those who love to watch matches. A very amazing and outstanding Kuwait Kerala PL T20 league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Two powerful teams are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Saipem Calicut vs Cochin Hurricanes. Now fans must be very keen to know about the match as they also want to support their favorite team. All the fans are very curious to know about the match details. We have more information about the SPC vs COH match and will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it is going to be more enjoyable. Both teams have hardworking and skilled full players as they always give their best for winning the match. Players don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Saipem Calicut is set to take on Cochin Hurricanes in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather is a few clouds but there is no chance of rain during the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, venue, day, time, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Team: Saipem Calicut (SPC) vs Cochin Hurricanes (COH)

Date:25th July 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Saipem Calicut Possible Playing: 1. Ashif Hassan(WK), 2. Naveej Puthenpurayil(WK), 3. Mohammed Farook Shereef, 4. Shiju Kannadan, 5. Abdul Salam, 6. Muhammed Saaadh, 7. Jay Maheshkumar, 8. Shiraz Khan Shereef, 9. Mohammed Armaan Ilyas, 10. Mohammad Shafeeq, 11. Razeen Muhammed

Cochin Hurricanes Possible Playing: 1. Rasheed Ismail(WK), 2. Delishous John, 3. Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair, 4. Gigi Mathew, 5. Jomin Joseph Anchuthaikkal, 6. John Peter, 7. Gautham Mohandas, 8. Aneesh Mathew, 9. V Sreejith, 10. Jestin Varghese, 11. Finny Cheriyan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Saipem Calicut vs Cochin Hurricanes on 25th July 2023 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Saipem Calicut has more chances to win the match against Cochin Hurricanes.