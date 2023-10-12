SPN vs SCO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Spain vs Scotland Euro Qualifiers League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Spain (SPN) and Scotland (SCO). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Friday 13 October 2023. This match is going to take place at Estadio de La Cartuja. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans who are expressing their excitement to watch or enjoy this match. It is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Let’s continue this article to know more.

If we talk about the points table, Scotland has played a total of five matches in this tournament in which they faced well responses by winning all the matches. This team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Spain has faced three wins or one loss and is currently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. It is said that this upcoming match is the second head-to-head match of both teams. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give their best until the end which makes this match more interesting.

SPN vs SCO (Spain vs Scotland) Match Details

Match: Spain vs Scotland (SPN vs SCO)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Friday, 13th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SPN vs SCO Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja

SPN vs SCO (Spain vs Scotland) Starting 11

Spain (SPN) Possible Starting 11 1.Unai Simon, 2. Aymeric Laporte, 3. Dani Carvajal, 4. Robin Le Normand, 5. David Garcia, 6. Rodrigo Hernandez, 7. Mikel Merino, 8. Pablo Gavira, 9. Nico Williams, 10. Alvaro Morata, 11. Mikel Oyarzabal

Scotland (SCO) Possible Starting 11 1.Angus Gunn, 2. Andrew Robertson, 3. Liam Cooper, 4. Jack Hendry, 5. Aaron Hickey, 6. Ryan Porteous, 7. John McGinn, 8. Callum McGregor, 9. Scott McTominay, 10. Lyndon Dykes, 11. Ryan Christie

Both teams give well and most of the similar performances, as per the points table. It is hard to predict which team will win this tournament. There is no chance of rain on the match day, the weather is clear and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. Fans can enjoy this upcoming match will be telecast live on FanCode. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.