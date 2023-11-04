Springfield woman killed in single-car crash on Highway 13 near Bolivar

Springfield woman killed in a single-car crash on Highway 13 near Bolivar. Good Day Readers, Today news has come stating that a single-car accident on Highway 13 near Bolivar resulted in the loss of a Springfield woman’s life. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.



Tragically, a woman from Springfield lost her life following a single-car crash on a Friday afternoon in Polk County. As per the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. when 57-year-old Tammy Combs was driving her Chevrolet Impala on Missouri Highway 13 near Bolivar. The crash transpired as her vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Combs was transported to a Bolivar hospital, where she ultimately passed away.

