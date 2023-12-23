SRE vs PNL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Spades Real Estate vs Punjab Lions ICCA Academy i10 League

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for cricket lovers. The ICCA Academy i10 League is back and it going to play its next match between Spades Real Estate (SRE) and the team will play against Punjab Lions (PNL). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is fixed to begin to play at 12:15 am on Sunday 24 December 2023 and it will take place at ICC Academy, Dubai. Several questions.

In this tournament, a total of eight teams, and the next match of this league is going to take place. This tournament began recently and gathering a lot of attention. The exact details about the scores of both teams in the previous is not available currently and there is no other information coming forward. It is reported that it will be the first head-to-head match between both teams and both will perform till the end of this match which makes it more interesting. The players of both teams are strong and they will perform their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it.

SRE vs PNL (Spades Real Estate vs Punjab Lions) Match Details

Match: Spades Real Estate vs Punjab Lions (SRE vs PNL)

Tournament: ICCA Academy i10 League 2023

Date: Sunday, 24th December 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SRE vs PNL Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

SRE vs PNL (Spades Real Estate vs Punjab Lions) Playing 11

Spades Real Estate (SRE) Possible Playing 11 1.Farrukh Abbas Kazmi, 2. Nael-Muhammad Tanvir-Choudhry(WK), 3. Faizan Sheikh, 4. Mohsin Khan, 5. Abdur-Rahim, 6. Junzab Eisar(WK), 7. Fahad Al Hashmi, 8. Waleed Amin, 9. Etesham Siddiq, 10. Zeeshan Durrani, 11. Umar Faisal

Punjab Lions (PNL) Possible Playing 11 1.Safeer Tariq(WK), 2. Ali Abid, 3. Waqas Ahmed-I, 4. Shahzaib Alam, 5. Ali Imran, 6. Muhammad Azhar, 7. Wajahat Butt-I, 8. Syed Makhdoom, 9. Waqas Ahmed-III, 10. Mubeen Ali-I, 11. Ali Moazzam

This match is available to watch on the Fancode online streaming platforms. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard to say because there are no details about the team winning prediction and it is also shared that both teams will be their first match. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day which makes this match more interesting. Fans are cheering their favorite teams and waiting for the team performances.