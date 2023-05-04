SRH vs KOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match-47

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very famous and amazing TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Currently, all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SRH vs KOL match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two strong teams. Both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to face each other in the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to take on KOL in TATA IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Hyderabad, IN is haze and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match like the team, date, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL)

Date:4th May 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India.

League: TATA IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abhishek Sharma, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Aiden Markram(C), 5. Harry Brook, 6. Heinrich Klaasen(WK), 7. Abdul Samad, 8. Akeal Hosein, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), 2. Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), 3. Venkatesh Iyer, 4. Nitish Rana(C), 5. Rinku Singh, 6. Andre Russell, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. David Wiese, 9. Shardul Thakur, 10. Harshit Rana, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very amazing and talented and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 4th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India. The KOL team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and the SRH team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The KOL team looks in good form in recent matches, they are the favourites to win the match.