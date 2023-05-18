SRH vs RCB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore TATA IPL Match-65

Hello all sports lovers, here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very well know and favorite TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match much-awaited match and this match is going to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are very popular and they always give their best to win the match. Now fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the (SRH vs RCB) match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two amazing teams. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite teams. If we talk about the players then all the players are ready to defeat each other in the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to take on RCB in TATA IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Hyderabad, IN is haze and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are super keen to know about the match details like teams, date, venue, time, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

SRH vs RCB Live Score

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Date: 18th May 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11:1.Abhishek Sharma, 2. Rahul Tripathi/Anmolpreet Singh(WK), 3. Aiden Markram(C), 4. Heinrich Klaasen(WK), 5. Abdul Samad, 6. Sanvir Singh, 7. Marco Jansen, 8. Mayank Markande, 9. Fazal Haq, 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11. T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Playing 11:1.Faf du Plessis(C), 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Glenn Maxwell, 4. Mahipal Lomror, 5. Dinesh Karthik(WK), 6. Michael Bracewell, 7. Anuj Rawat(WK), 8. Wayne Parnell, 9. Karn Sharma, 10. Harshal Patel, 11. Mohammed Siraj

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and outstanding and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 18th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India. The RCB team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and the SRH team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The RCB looks in good form in recent matches, they are the favorites to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.