Srinagar: Four CRPF Jawan Injured in Road Accident In Karan Nagar CCTV Footage

The news has been reported from Srinagar city where some CRPF Jawans were injured in a road accident. Whenever we come across any news from Jammu and Kashmir, we become alert and curious to know more. The terrifying incident of the accident took place in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar city. It has been reported that Jawans met with an accident and are out of danger. The police officials reached the spot instantaneously. Be with us to get more information from Jammu and Kashmir.

It is reported that four CRPF Jawans were going in their vehicle and all of sudden the vehicle met an accident when it get overturned. The Jawans were coming from the CRPF camp. The CRPF camp is located very close to Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. Although the vehicle was turned very badly the Jawans are safe as per the reports. The reason for overturning the vehicle has not been revealed till now. The police are investigating the case and searching for the fault due to which the vehicle was overturned.

Four CRPF Jawan Injured in Road Accident

The four Jawans have been identified. The names of the injured Jawans are Inderjeet Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Chander Shekhar and Lalit Kumar of the 49 Battalion. It is of big relief that all the Jawans are safe and in stable condition after the horrifying incident. The people around the accident site were shocked. A big crowd gathered at the accident spot and helped the Jawans to get out of the vehicle. The vehicle is completely damaged by overturning. All the Jawans have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are stable now. The incident happened on Sunday. As Jammu and Kashmir have remained very sensitive areas, any kind of bustle creates panic among people.

In a piece of recent news from J&k five soldiers were killed after the terrorists attacked a lone army truck that was carrying eatables for Iftar to nearby villagers. As this incident occurred after that, the first thing that comes to mind is the suspicion of the involvement of antisocial elements. The police are investigating the probable cause of the accident. Earlier also there have been various terrorist attempts on the Central Reserve Police Force camp of Karan Nagar in Srinagar. As it’s been a sensitive area always, CRPF camp Jawans were alerted and rushed to the accident site at once. All four CRPF jawans are out of danger now. We will be back to you for more updates in the context to this news. Stay tuned………..