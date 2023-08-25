SSKM Hospital 2nd year Nursing Student Hangs Self in Kolkata

A nursing student was discovered hanging within the premises of Kolkata’s government-operated Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital. The lifeless body of a sophomore nursing student was discovered within the restroom of the girls’ hostel located at Kolkata’s Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital and Medical College. On Thursday, a nursing student was discovered hanging within the premises of Kolkata’s government-operated Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM). The body of the sophomore nursing student was located by her companions inside the girls’ hostel restroom at the medical college.

As per law enforcement, the student hailed from North Dinajpur district and had been unaccounted for since morning. Upon initiating a search, her friends encountered a locked bathroom. Subsequently, they forced open the door only to find her suspended using a clothes hanger. Commonly known as P.G. Hospital (Presidency General Hospital), the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital is often abbreviated as IPGMER and SSKM Hospital. This institution, also recognized as PGI Kolkata, functions as a publicly funded medical school and serves as a tertiary referral hospital within the state of West Bengal, India. Furthermore, it holds the distinction of being a national research institute.

SSKM Hospital 2nd year Nursing Student

Situated near Kolkata’s Race Course ground and the renowned Victoria Memorial Hall, IPGMER and SSKM Hospital occupies a central position within the city, surrounded by a rich array of cultural and historical landmarks. These encompass the Nandan complex, Rabindra Sadan, Academy of Fine Arts, Saint Paul’s Cathedral, the Red Road, and the Indian Museum. Additionally, it faces Kolkata’s Maidan, a prominent location for political rallies. Notably, the institution shares functional proximity with the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences.



A senior official at Lalbazar has informed that as of Thursday evening, no complaint has been lodged by the family.



Based on initial investigations, it is suggested that the woman took her own life due to personal reasons. No signs of foul play have emerged from our inquiry, leading us to consider this as a suicide case. The Bhowanipore police station has initiated proceedings for an unnatural death. According to an SSKM Hospital representative, the deceased was a second-year student enrolled in the general nursing and midwifery program.



Forensic analysis will be conducted on the victim’s mobile phone, including scrutiny of her call records to identify individuals she communicated with prior to her demise. A medical board has been established to oversee the post-mortem examination, as stated by an official. Investigators have conversed with one of the victim’s friends to gain deeper insights into her life. It has come to light through preliminary inquiries that the woman engaged in an extended conversation with a friend on Wednesday night. “Further discussions will be held with this individual to uncover additional information about their dialogue and the mental state of the deceased,” an officer remarked.