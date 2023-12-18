CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Staff Worker’s Son Found Hanging in Stadium, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we are here to share a piece of shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that the son of a stadium staff employee was found hanging in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Yes, you heard it right. This information spread rapidly across all media sources and social networking platforms. People are paying a lot of attention to the news of his death. After hearing this news, people are asking many questions as to when this incident happened. Have the police released their investigation on this incident and many other questions? Answering this question, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. Read on to learn every specific detail of the currently known news.

Staff Worker's Son Found Hanging in Stadium

As we told you in the above paragraph the son of a stadium staff employee was found hanging in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is also forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that the incident of hanging of the son of a stadium staff employee in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens took place on Monday. When the information was received, the police continued their investigation of this incident.

Stadium Staff Worker’s Son Found Hanging

After the investigation, the police gave its statement to the public about this incident and revealed the identity of the victim was 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik and his father’s name is Ganesh Chandra Barik who works as a ground staff worker in the iconic stadium. Dhananjay was a resident of Odisha. The police brought down the hanging body of Dhananjay at around 8 in the morning. Kolkata Police is completely handling this matter. After this incident, the police have now thrown light on what would be the secret behind Dhananjay hanging himself like this.

After losing 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik in this manner, his family is in deep shock. On the other hand, the public has increased their interest in knowing what might have been the reason behind Dhananjay Barik taking his own life. This accident has once again attracted people’s attention and has created a new incident. The police are continuing their investigation on this matter, have sealed the incident spot, and have started questioning the people nearby. Whatever information we had related to this incident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best male enhancement chewable non prescription erectile dysfunction pills uk man of steel 1 2 male enhancement does dhea pills help with erectile dysfunction stinagra rx male enhancement what is the best male enhancement shooter super gorilla male enhancement male enhancement pills mega highest rated apple cider vinegar gummies which keto pill did al roker take to lose weight how did tom arnold lose weight grenade fat stripping pills side effects best diet to lose weight in 30 days wholesale diet pills supplier what medications can increase your blood pressure beet extract pills and blood pressure options for blood pressure medication pill to lower blood pressure quickly claritin d and blood pressure medication blood pressure pills when are they needed dmt while on blood pressure medication electrolyte imbalance and blood pressure medication high blood pressure medication and covid vaccine best and effective blood pressure medications best cbd oil for pain and anxiety cost of oros cbd gummies cbd pill pains cbd dosage a day for anxiety can i take 2 cbd gummies for sleep can you use cbd oil for anxiety do cbd gummies interact with medications cbd edibles gummies near me what kind of cbd oil helps with anxiety what cbd gummy is best for sex cbd oil for topical pain cbd gummies help with nightmares is cbd for anxiety cbd products will show in ua test jolly cbd gummies official website 25mg cbd oil gummies