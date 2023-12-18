Staff Worker’s Son Found Hanging in Stadium, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens

Once again we are here to share a piece of shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that the son of a stadium staff employee was found hanging in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Yes, you heard it right. This information spread rapidly across all media sources and social networking platforms. People are paying a lot of attention to the news of his death. After hearing this news, people are asking many questions as to when this incident happened. Have the police released their investigation on this incident and many other questions? Answering this question, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. Read on to learn every specific detail of the currently known news.

The incident of hanging of the son of a stadium staff employee in Kolkata's Eden Gardens took place on Monday. When the information was received, the police continued their investigation of this incident.

Stadium Staff Worker’s Son Found Hanging

After the investigation, the police gave its statement to the public about this incident and revealed the identity of the victim was 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik and his father's name is Ganesh Chandra Barik who works as a ground staff worker in the iconic stadium. Dhananjay was a resident of Odisha. The police brought down the hanging body of Dhananjay at around 8 in the morning. Kolkata Police is completely handling this matter.

After losing 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik in this manner, his family is in deep shock. The police are continuing their investigation on this matter, have sealed the incident spot, and have started questioning the people nearby.