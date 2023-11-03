State Highway 1 Crash: One Dead, Multiple Injured After Car and Truck Collide, Four Helicopters

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a fatal accident on State Highway 1 results in one fatality and several injuries following a collision between a car and a truck, prompting the dispatch of four helicopters. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic incident occurred in the central North Island as a car and a truck collided, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. State Highway 1 at Rangipo is currently closed. Two individuals in critical condition were air transported to Waikato Hospital, while two others with moderate injuries were transported to Taupō Hospital, according to a spokesperson from Hato Hone St John.

The police have confirmed the unfortunate loss of one of the injured individuals. Various emergency services, including four helicopters, were dispatched to the collision site near the intersection of Rotoaira Rd shortly after 10 a.m. The spokesperson mentioned that a minimum of nine ambulance units were deployed to the location. Additionally, a representative from Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported that seven fire trucks were dispatched to the scene from Tūrangi, Taupō, and Rotorua.

State Highway 1 Crash

The road has been shut down, and motorists are instructed to opt for an alternative route, as per the information provided by the police. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified. Following the record low in road fatalities in 2013, New Zealand experienced four consecutive annual increases in road deaths until 2017, followed by a plateau in 2018. However, in 2019, New Zealand reported 352 road fatalities, which was 26 fewer than in 2018. In 2019, the mortality rate stood at 7.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.



In December 2019, New Zealand unveiled “Road to Zero,” the national road safety strategy for 2020-2030. This strategy replaced the previous decade’s plan and introduced the Safe System approach to New Zealand. “Road to Zero” envisions a New Zealand where no one loses their life or sustains serious injuries in road accidents. Additionally, it establishes an interim target of achieving a 40% reduction in fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. Analyzing data on road fatalities among different road user groups reveals that occupants of passenger cars are the most severely impacted by road accidents. In 2019, occupants of passenger cars accounted for the largest portion of road fatalities, representing 73% of the total, followed by motorcyclists at 16%, pedestrians at 8%, and cyclists at 3%.

In 2019, there was an increase in the number of road fatalities for cyclists (7 more deaths compared to 2018) and motorcyclists (5 more deaths). However, pedestrians experienced a decrease of 12 fatalities (-29%), and occupants of passenger cars had 31 fewer fatalities (-11.6%) compared to 2018. When examining the long-term trend, it becomes apparent that road safety improvements have been uneven among different road user groups in New Zealand. Over time, road fatalities increased for motorcyclists, with 25 more deaths compared to 2000 (an 83% increase). In contrast, since 2000, road deaths have decreased for cyclists (by 37%), passenger car occupants (by 34%), and pedestrians (by 17%). Moped rider fatalities have remained at a consistently low level since 2000.