Headline

State Highway 1 Crash: One Dead, Multiple Injured After Car and Truck Collide, Four Helicopters

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a fatal accident on State Highway 1 results in one fatality and several injuries following a collision between a car and a truck, prompting the dispatch of four helicopters. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic incident occurred in the central North Island as a car and a truck collided, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. State Highway 1 at Rangipo is currently closed. Two individuals in critical condition were air transported to Waikato Hospital, while two others with moderate injuries were transported to Taupō Hospital, according to a spokesperson from Hato Hone St John.

State Highway 1 Crash

The police have confirmed the unfortunate loss of one of the injured individuals. Various emergency services, including four helicopters, were dispatched to the collision site near the intersection of Rotoaira Rd shortly after 10 a.m. The spokesperson mentioned that a minimum of nine ambulance units were deployed to the location. Additionally, a representative from Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported that seven fire trucks were dispatched to the scene from Tūrangi, Taupō, and Rotorua.

State Highway 1 Crash

The road has been shut down, and motorists are instructed to opt for an alternative route, as per the information provided by the police. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified. Following the record low in road fatalities in 2013, New Zealand experienced four consecutive annual increases in road deaths until 2017, followed by a plateau in 2018. However, in 2019, New Zealand reported 352 road fatalities, which was 26 fewer than in 2018. In 2019, the mortality rate stood at 7.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In December 2019, New Zealand unveiled “Road to Zero,” the national road safety strategy for 2020-2030. This strategy replaced the previous decade’s plan and introduced the Safe System approach to New Zealand. “Road to Zero” envisions a New Zealand where no one loses their life or sustains serious injuries in road accidents. Additionally, it establishes an interim target of achieving a 40% reduction in fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. Analyzing data on road fatalities among different road user groups reveals that occupants of passenger cars are the most severely impacted by road accidents. In 2019, occupants of passenger cars accounted for the largest portion of road fatalities, representing 73% of the total, followed by motorcyclists at 16%, pedestrians at 8%, and cyclists at 3%.

In 2019, there was an increase in the number of road fatalities for cyclists (7 more deaths compared to 2018) and motorcyclists (5 more deaths). However, pedestrians experienced a decrease of 12 fatalities (-29%), and occupants of passenger cars had 31 fewer fatalities (-11.6%) compared to 2018. When examining the long-term trend, it becomes apparent that road safety improvements have been uneven among different road user groups in New Zealand. Over time, road fatalities increased for motorcyclists, with 25 more deaths compared to 2000 (an 83% increase). In contrast, since 2000, road deaths have decreased for cyclists (by 37%), passenger car occupants (by 34%), and pedestrians (by 17%). Moped rider fatalities have remained at a consistently low level since 2000.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido