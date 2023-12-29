State Highway 1 Crash: SH1 Blocked by Milk Truck, As Road Toll Creeps Higher

Good day, Today a news has come stating the holiday road fatalities have reached a count in the double digits. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The holiday road toll has climbed to 10 with a recent fatality in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 in Inangahua, Buller, last night. Emergency services responded to the incident around 1 am, confirming the person’s death. The road is expected to be closed for some time this morning, prompting a request for motorists to avoid the area. In a separate incident up north, State Highway 1 north of Whangārei has reopened after a two-car crash earlier in the day at Kauri. The southbound lane was blocked around 8:30 am, causing substantial delays. One person was transported to the hospital. This event unfolded as a significant number of people traveled north for New Year’s celebrations in the Bay of Islands and a music festival near Mangawhai.

These incidents follow a recent fatality on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai involving a truck and car, resulting in one death and two others injured, leading to a lengthy detour for travelers between Hamilton and Tauranga until the highway was eventually reopened. In the meantime, authorities have identified Brayden Tawa, 27, from Papamoa, as the individual who lost his life in a fatal crash at Mount Maunganui on December 27. Emergency services received notification of the incident at 10:17 pm, located at the intersection of Aerodrome Road and Hewletts Road. Police have affirmed that an ongoing investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

State Highway 1 Crash

The Christmas holiday road toll has climbed to 11 as of Friday afternoon, with a recent fatal crash in Far North’s Russell. The single-vehicle incident on Russell Whakapara Road occurred at 11:40 am, resulting in one confirmed fatality at the scene, while another person in the vehicle remains in serious condition. This tragedy, coupled with another fatal collision on SH69 in Inangahua, where one person died and the crash was reported to the police at 12:43 am on Friday, has pushed the official Christmas holiday road toll into double digits. Both the Ministry of Transport and the police are urging drivers to collaborate for a safe and enjoyable summer, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving.

Bryan Sherritt, the road safety spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport, emphasized, “Everyone plays a role in reducing severe crashes and saving lives.” Steve Greally, the director of the National Road Policing Centre, reiterated that common factors contribute to road fatalities. “Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction, and lack of restraint remain the primary causes of death and serious injury. If caught speeding, intoxicated, using your phone, or not wearing a seatbelt this summer, expect to receive a ticket,” warned Greally. Fabian Marsh, Senior Road Safety Manager at NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, urged New Zealanders to exercise patience and anticipate disruptions as essential work is carried out to enhance the road network.