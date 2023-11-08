State Highway 2 Crash: Bay of Plenty Accident One Dead as Truck, Car Collide

Bay of Plenty’s State Morning Highway 2 reopened this morning after a devastating accident that claimed the life of one person. The accident occurred on State Morning Highway 2 at Bay of Plenty in the early hours of Monday morning. The severity of the accident was too severe and cruel, resulting in injuries to those inside the vehicle. One person tragically lost their life as a result of the accident, which occurred at the scene of the accident. Standers in the vehicles were seriously injured and tragically passed away on the scene.

One person has passed away after a logging truck collided with a car in Pukehina’s Waitahuna Lane at around 5:00 this morning. Police and St John Ambulance spokespeople have confirmed that two other people have been taken to St John’s Hospital in Tauranga, one in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition. The drivers and passengers of both vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. A few of the passengers were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, where they were treated under the watchful eyes of numerous doctors as they attempted to recover from life-altering injuries sustained in the crash. Swipe down for more details. State Highway 2 Crash

The New Zealand State Police responded to the reports of an accident involving a vehicle and a logging truck at the intersection of The Highway between Otamarakau Valley Road and Old Coach Rd at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning. The accident closed the highway for several hours but has since reopened, according to a statement from the New Zealand Transport Agency. In an 11:45 a.m. update, the State Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the scene and inquiries were ongoing. Josh Pennefather, a shift manager of the New Zealand Fire and Emergency Rescue Service, said that they were called out to the accident at 4:59 a.m. and located two people trapped in the wreckage. Keep reading the whole article carefully.