State Highway 6 Accident: One Dead in Crash Near Queenstown CCTV Video Footage

The shocking news is coming that a person was found dead in a fatal crash. The incident took place on State Highway 6 near Queenstown.

According to the sources, the information is coming that a person died in a crash. The crash happened on State Highway 6 near Queenstown. This incident happened early morning. The rescue team received a call around 4:30 am from a local person.

State Highway 6 Accident

Further, many accidents also involve damage to or loss of property. Currenlty, the news of Queenstown is on the top of the news channel headlines and spreading like waves on the internet. People have very eager to know how the accident happened and who was responsible for the accident. Moreover, a member of the public came across the scene and called the emergency services. The emergency services arrive at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu, south of Kingston.

We feel sad to share that the identification of the victim is not revealed yet. The identification of the victim is still mysterious. The investigation is still ongoing and searching for the cause of the accident. Further, after the accident, the accident place is closed for several hours. That was the single-vehicle crash that happened in the early morning. This crash is reminding the traffic rules while driving. It is important to follow traffic rules. This is a tough time for those families who lost their loved ones on State Highway 6 crash. As per the reports, the road has since reopened.