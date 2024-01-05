State Highway 6 Closed After Crash in Buller, CCTV Video Footage

Once again we have come to share a worrying news with you. Recent news has revealed that a case of a serious accident has come to light in Buller. Yes, you heard it right. As this news spread rapidly on the internet, it has made a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see this news around them. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Did this accident cause a lot of damage? Has anyone died from this accident? Are the police looking into this case and many more questions are being raised regarding this accident? Do you all also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought for you the complete news related to this accident.

As we have told you in the above paragraph a terrible accident took place in Buller which has created problems for the people of the community. According to the information, it has been learned that after receiving the news of a horrific accident in Buller, the police reached the spot and took the responsibility of handling the incident. However, after this incident, the passengers had to face heavy traffic. During the investigation of this incident, the police shared some sad statements that in this incident, two vehicles collided in which two people had to face serious injuries. Police have closed State Highway 6 north of Punakaiki as they continue their investigation.

State Highway 6 Closed

This incident that happened near State Highway 6 north of Punakaiki was putting the travelers in a lot of trouble. Police said that this horrific incident happened on Thursday at around 1:42 pm, which has become a bit difficult to solve. After the incident, the police took the victims to the hospital for treatment on the spot.

However, the police have not shared the identity of the victims with the public. People also want the victims of this incident should make a proper recovery. Police have warned travelers that State Highway 6 north of Punakaiki will be closed for some time during the investigation. This incident also proved to be risky like other accidents and this incident also informed the people to drive properly.