Stella Mikhail Death Reason? Popular Makeup Artist From Chicago Passed Away, Obituary

It is very hard to announce that a well-known Harpo Productions makeup artist Stella Mikhail has passed away suddenly. He was a very talented and amazing artist who was from Chicago. She is no more among her close ones and she breathed last Monday. It is very painful news for the family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person and now they have been grieving her death. Now many people are searching for Stella Mikhail’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Stella Mikhail was a very popular makeup artist who was from Chicago and she had more than 30 years of experience in the beauty industry. The was very famous in the makeup society. She was represented by her friends as a skilful beautiful lady that was indeed loved by many. As a celebrity makeup artist for The Oprah Winfrey Show for 20 years. She worked with several famous stars, authors, beauty icons and politicians. She was a very talented and experienced makeup artist who achieved huge success in her career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Stella Mikhail Death Reason?

Stella Mikhail a makeup artist at Harpo Productions is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on 13 February 2023, Monday. Her passing news has been confirmed by her cousin Ella Bobo on Facebook. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and now they want to know her cause of death. Her cause of death was a short illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Stella Mikhail attened at Senn High School and after that, she went to Niles West High School. She initially went to school to study dental hygiene and is a certified dental aide. But thereafter she founded her passion in makeup artistry. She prepared and did work for some of the best celebrity makeup artists like Bobbi Brown, Trish McEvoy and Laura Mercier. Stella Mikhail’s passing news has left her whole family and close friends in a state of shock and sadness. Many people expressed their deep condolenes to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media. Stay connected to Dekh News for more updates.