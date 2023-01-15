Stella Stephens Glover Death Reason? Famous Makeup Artist Stella Stephens Dead

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news that Stella Stephens Glover has passed away recently. She was a very famous Makeup artist. She is no longer among her close ones and he took her last breath on Wednesday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on social media platforms. Her close ones are very saddened by her unexpected death and now many people are very curious to know about Stella Stephens Glover and the cause of her death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Stella Stephens Glover has passed away recently. She took her last breath on 11 January 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and her loved ones at around 5:32 pm. Her memorial service happened at Sumiton Civic Center on 14 January 2023, Saturday at noon.

Stella Stephens Glover Death Reason

Stella Stephens Glover passing news has been confirmed by her mother on Facebook. My baby Stella Stephens Glover went to be with God on 11 January 2023 at around 5:32 pm. She suffered a heart attack in May 2020. She was admitted to UAB Hospital for nine days.

Stella Stephens Glover was a very kind and amazing woman. She was a mother, sister, auntie, sister, daughter and Nonni. She was a lady who was constantly on the move. Many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms.