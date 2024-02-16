Stephanie Moseley Cause of Death? What Happened to Stephanie Moseley?

Currently, a name is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from viewers. In this report, we are going to talk about Stephanie Moseley, a very well-known and popular actress. Sadly, she is no more. Recently, the netezins hit the search engine regarding Stephanie Moseley and her cause of death. The people are looking for Stephanie Moseley’s cause of death. The topic is highlighted on the web and catches a lot attention of from the viewers. This page will help you learn about Stephanie Moseley’s career, her cause of death, and many more. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Stephanie Moseley’s cause of death is described as murder-suicide. We will try to give you every single detail regarding the same. Before talking about her cause of death let’s take a look at her career. Stephanie Moseley was a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She gained popularity after appearing in a few films such as The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” “Idlewild,” and “Mirror Mirror.” She was a renowned dancer, actress, and choreographer. In 2008, Stephanie Moseley started her new life as she married Earl Hayes. Let us inform you, that Earl Hayes is a rapper who was the husband of Stephanie Moseley. Scroll down the page.

Stephanie Moseley Cause of Death?

Unfortunately, the life of the actress Stephanie Moseley was too short. As per the details, she passed away on December 8, 2014. The incident took place in Los Angeles, California, USA. According to BBC News, this tragic incident happened when Stephanie Moseley’s husband, Earl Hayes, murdered her wife before killing himself. Later, the department confirmed this case as murder-suicide. Law Enforcement comes to know about this case through Stephanie Moseley’s neighbors. After that, the department arrived at the incident place where they found the dead body of Stephanie Moseley and her husband.

After the investigation, it was cleared that, Stephanie Moseley was murdered by her husband who was a rapper. It is also clear that the husband of Stephanie Moseley was not happy with her affair with Trey Songz, who is a singer. According to the witness, the sound of gunshots and screams was coming out from Stephanie Moseley's residence. It is supposed that the husband of Stephanie Moseley killed him before ending his life. The passing of Stephanie Moseley left her loved ones and her family shocked. She will always missed by her fans and family.