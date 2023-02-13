Stephen Douglas Death Reason? Fatal Speedway Crash in Daylesford Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Stephen Douglas has passed away recently. He was a very famous and beloved racing driver. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 48 on Saturday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. It is very shocking and painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Stephen Douglas was a Poowong citizen and volunteer for the CFA known to friends and family only as Dougo. He began his career in racing in 1994, nearly 30 years ago. Mr Douglas who served in the farm sector was a skilled driver with about ten years of competitive racing experience. He also volunteered at Nyora Raceway. He took part in Drouin Speedway and volunteered with the Country Fire Authority in his hometown of Poowong, which is 116 kilometres southeast of Melbourne. He was an amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Stephen Douglas Death Reason?

As per the report, A ‘lovable larrikin’ racing driver Stephen Douglas is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 48 on Saturday, 11 February 2023. He passed away when his car flipped during the Chivers Memorial Day event in Daylesford. This fatal crash happened at around 7:30 pm at Daylesford Speedway in Victoria. It is very shocking news for his close ones as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Stephen Douglas's death news come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral service but there is no information about it. Reportedly, Drouin Speedway declared on Sunday that the Open Standards race will be dedicated to Mr Douglas on 18 February 2023. Currently, the collision is still under inquiry by Victoria Police. Since Stephen's passing news went out many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.