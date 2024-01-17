CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Stephen Laybutt Cause of Death? Former Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Dead on NSW North Coast

In today’s article, we are going to share some shocking news with you. Recently we have received information that a person named Stephen Laybutt passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also spreading a wave of sadness in the hearts of people. The news of Stephen Laybutt’s death has forced people to know when Stephen Laybutt died and what might have been the reason for Stephen Laybutt’s death. Keeping this in mind, we have collected for you every clear information related to the death of Ryan Pemberton. But before that, let us tell you that if you also want to know in depth about the death of Ryan Pemberton, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Stephen Laybutt

Before telling you about Stephen Laybutt’s death, let us tell you about Stephen Laybutt. Stephen Laybutt was a well-known Socceroo and accomplished defender player who played for the Australian football team. He worked hard and with full passion to establish his career. However, he dedicated 16 years of his life to the Australian football community. As a player, he made significant contributions to clubs in Japan, Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia, including the Newcastle Jets in the A-League. The world praised his talent and his hard work. He was considered an important and respected supporter of the Australian football community. But everyone was unaware that he would leave this world prematurely.

Stephen Laybutt Cause of Death?

Ever since the news of his death surfaced on online platforms, the news of his death has aroused people’s desire to know when and why Stephen Laybutt died. Responding, let us tell you that the body of 46-year-old Stephen Laybutt was recovered from bushland near Cabarita Beach on the New South Wales north coast. After this, the Tweed/Byron district police released their procedure to solve this case. The police are searching for the cause of his death.

The news of his death was shared with great sadness by Matt Vandenberg. But on the other hand, his family and the Australian football community are disappointed by his death. His death has had such a deep impact on his family that his family has not yet released the information about his funeral to the public. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.

