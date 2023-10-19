Steve Alembik Cause of Death? GOP Donor Involved in Racist Controversy Dies at 72

Good Day Readers, Today we will disclose the situation revealing a controversial scene of a GOP donor embroiled in a racist comment on Steve Alembik, has passed away at the age of 72. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Reports indicate that Steven Alembik, a controversial Republican fundraiser, passed away under unusual circumstances at the age of 72. As per the Miami Herald, on Tuesday, October 10, Steve Alembik was involved in a tragic incident in the parking lot of a Delray Beach, Florida BurgerFi location.

He allegedly shot an unidentified woman, whom he believed to be his wife, before turning the gun on himself in an attempted murder-suicide. The woman, believed to be in her late 40s, sustained gunshot wounds to her arm and back but survived after being promptly transported to a local hospital. While the exact cause of Steve Alembik’s suicide remains uncertain, the Miami Herald suggests that it may have been influenced by his mental health issues. Steve Alembik, who passed away recently in an attempted murder-suicide, was 72 years old at the time of his death.

Hailing from Boca Raton, he was widely recognized for his substantial contributions to and fervent support of the Republican Party. Alembik was notably known for wearing American flag attire on several occasions. As per his LinkedIn profile, he held the position of Chief Data Scientist and served as the co-founder of SMA Communications, a Florida-based company specializing in data services for businesses, political campaigns, organizations, government agencies, and various other entities. Steve Alembik was a controversial figure due to his offensive and racially insensitive remarks. For instance, he once posted a tweet suggesting that former President Barack Obama was a Muslim.

In 2018, during that same period, he claimed that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was then a Supreme Court Justice, was immortal. In an interview with Politico, he also recounted his upbringing in 1950s New York, where derogatory terms were used to refer to black people as “neggers” and white people as “kinks.” Steve Alembik did not differentiate between Republicans; he provided financial support to both Ron DeSantis and former Governor Rick Scott during their Florida gubernatorial campaigns. However, due to the controversy stemming from his tweets about Obama and Ginsberg, Scott chose to donate a portion of the funds to Shriners Hospital. DeSantis, on the other hand, returned $11,000 after using $4,000 of the money.

According to the Miami Herald, the Republican party publicly pledged to reject any future contributions from Alembik. Interestingly, despite Scott’s assurances, it was reported by the news site that in both 2021 and 2022, Steve Alembik contributed over $5,000 to the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis and the associated state PAC known as “Friends of Ron DeSantis.” Steve Alembik gained notoriety in 2017 when, in response to a controversial comment made by Donald Trump about the original venue, he relocated a charity gala for his pro-Israel non-profit Truth About Israel from Charlottesville to Mar-a-Lago, even though other organizations withdrew their participation, as detailed by The Washington Post.



Furthermore, despite Trump’s non-attendance at the event, Alembik used misleading promises to boost ticket sales, creating the impression that participants would have a chance to meet Trump in person. He faced criticism for this, as well as for providing subpar accommodations and meals. Additionally, at the charity event, he urged people to continue supporting Trump, helping raise $7,500. It’s also worth noting that Steve Alembik was arrested in December 2018 on suspicion of domestic abuse, but the charges against him were eventually dropped through pre-trial diversion. As reported, Steve Alembik, a controversial Republican donor who had previously supported the campaigns of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, tragically passed away last week in what appears to be a murder-suicide attempt.

