Steve Dagg Death Reason? CITYTV Cameraman and Drummer Steve Dagg Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Steve Dagg has passed away. He was a former CITYTV cameraman and a very famous drummer who was from Brampton, Ontario. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. It is very shocking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person in the community and they are mourning his death.

Steve Dagg was a very famous CITYTV photographer & a proficient drummer. He was a very beloved husband and father to two beautiful young daughters. He spent a large chunk of the band’s presence with them & hence his tenure there can be considered substantial. He was born in Brampton, Ontario, United States and he completed his education at Brampton Centennial High School in cinematography. He attended Humber College to pursue music after finishing high school. He also served as an Editor at The Princess Margaret Cancer Fund and a Camera operator for CityNews Toronto. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Steve Dagg Death Reason?

A CITYTV photographer and a skilled drummer Steve Dagg is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 26 March 2023, Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he died after fighting colorectal cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The drummer fought against Cancer with all his might, but things were already late as it was found in 2021, in its last stage. It is very painful news for his family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. He was a multi-talented person who achieved huge attention from the people and he will be always missed by his close ones. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.