Steve Mackey Death Reason? Pulp Band Member and Musician Steve Mackey Passed Away At 56

Steve Mackey, the popular English musician and the bass guitarist for the British pop band Pulp sadly passed away at the age of 56. It is hard to believe that the legendary well-known musician has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He was a part of the Pulp band during its decades-spanning successes. Unfortunately, Steve Mackey took his last breath on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the age of 56. The reports say that he was admitted to the hospital for a period before his passing. The news of his Steve was announced by his wife on social media.

Katie Grand, Steve Mackey’s wife shared a post on Instagram and wrote,” After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant husband. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker”. Since the news of Steve Mackey was confirmed, his fans and close ones are paying tributes and offering heartfelt condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. The entire music industry has been left in shockwaves. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing.

Steve Mackey Death Reason?

Born as Stephen Patrick Mackey on November 10, 1996 in Sheffield, South Yorkshire in England. He attended the Hucklow First and Middle Schools with friend Richard Hawley. They later became a member of Pulp together. Steve attended Hinde House Comprehensive in Sheffield before undertaking further studies at Richmond College. Before becoming a part of Pulp, he had joined the band called Trolley Dog Shag.

He later moved to London in 1988 to pursue an interest in film-making and graduated from London’s Royal College of Art. The guitarist joined the Pulp band in 1989, he played on Separations which was released on Fire Records. He continued to record, write and tour with the band until they achieved success in 1990s. The band had released several hit albums such as Intro – The Gift Recordings, His ‘n’ Hers, Different Class, This Is Hardcore, We Love Life, and many more.

Along with this, Steve Mackey has also released several single hits during his career. His appearance in the industry made everyone joyful on his songs. Still, Steve Mackey’s cause of death has not been disclosed but the sources are trying to collect more details. He will be always remembered by his fans and friends across the world. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.