Steve Sarkisian Wife’s Name: Loreal Smith And Stephanie Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian, the American football coach, is currently married to Lisa Sarkisian. Notably, this marks his second marriage, with his first being to Loreal Smith. In January 2021, Steve Sarkisian commenced his role as the head football coach at the University of Texas at Austin.

Loreal Smith, who is now Steve Sarkisian’s wife, previously served as an assistant track coach at the University of Southern California. Additionally, she is the founder of “Loreal Luciana,” with her website address being “lorealluciana.com.”

In contrast, her husband Steve has a background as both a former player and coach in the National Football League. Loreal Smith’s date of birth is October 12, 1985, making her 35 years old at present. She stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall.



Moreover, Loreal received her early education at a local California school. Steve Sarkisian’s previous marriage was with Stephanie Sarkisian in 1997, but unfortunately, their marriage came to an end in 2016.



During their marriage, Steve and Stephanie had three children: Brady, Ashle, and Taylor Sarkisian. It’s interesting to note that Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Smith Sarkisian first crossed paths and went on a date while Smith was also coaching at the University of California.



Following her time at the University of California, Loreal Smith graduated with a major in "Sports Science and Fitness Management" and achieved a GPA of 3.33. Steve Sarkisian currently holds the position of head coach for the Texas Longhorns and had a previous stint playing for the Atlanta Falcons.



Born in 1975, Stephanie is now 47 years old, but her exact date of birth remains undisclosed, as she has consistently maintained her private life away from public scrutiny. Since her relationship and marriage to Steve, she has chosen to keep her personal life relatively low-key and continues to do so. During their 18-year marriage, Steve Sarkisian and Stephanie Sarkisian chose to part ways in April 2015. However, they made a deliberate decision not to discuss the details of their separation or the reasons behind their divorce.



Their primary motivation for maintaining silence on the matter was their shared commitment to preserving the privacy of their children.



Experts are currently evaluating Steve Sarkisian’s precise net worth, and this information is expected to be disclosed to the public in the near future.



Steve Sarkisian, the American College Football Coach at the University of Southern California (USC), is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $2.8 million.