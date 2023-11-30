Headline

Sticky Vicky Cause of Death? Benidorm icon Sticky Vicky Passed Away at 80, Family

15 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

In this report, we are going Sticky Vicky. Sticky Vicky was a popular Spanish dancer. Currently, her name is on the top of the social media headlines. People are showing their interest to know about Sticky Vicky’s personal life. Sticky Vicky was known by several names such as Victoria Maria Argues Gadea. We are sharing a piece of news Sticky Vicky is no more. Netezins hit the search engine regarding her personal life such as about her husband. People also want to know whether Sticky Vicky was married or not. If you want to know the complete information regarding this go through the page and read the full article.

Sticky Vicky Cause of Death

As we earlier mentioned, Sticky Vicky was a famous Spanish ballet dancer. She was also known among her fans as an illusion. She was also part of a vaginal magic show. The ballet dancer Sticky Vicky passed away. She passed away at the age of 80. Currently, the name of Sticky Vicky is going viral about her personal life. She spent her 50 years in this field. She was born on April 15, 1943. If you are searching for identification of her husband, let us inform you that she never had a husband. Read more.

Sticky Vicky Cause of Death?

Let’s take a look at her profile. Sticky Vicky was a very well-known ballet dancer. Grew up in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. She got a degree in classical ballet for almost  15 years. Moreover, she got the title of “Living legend”. She made her name in the vibrant tapestry of Benidorm’s tourism. She had the ability to attract the attention of the audience through her dance performance. Unfortunately, she passed away on November 299, 2023 at the age of 80. She was living with her two children Eduardo Romero Aragüés, her son, and María Gadea Aragüés, her daughter. Scroll down the page.

Moreover, Vicky Leyton impacted many people’s lives through her live performance. She also appeared in the British TV sitcom Benidorm. At an event, she was welcomed as a guest to open Mel’s Mobility. She gained a massive fan following. Known for her kindness and dedication to her work. She influenced many people during her career. The last performance of Vicky Leyton was in the autumn of 2015. Further, in 2016 she came to know her serious illness. She was battling with cancer. At the age of 72, she announced her retirement. As we earlier mentioned, she never married. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

