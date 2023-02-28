STK vs BHA Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very well-known league is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Stoke City vs Brighton. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and now they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans are very excited about this match as they also want to support their favourite team in the match. Here we have more information about the STK vs BHA match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the players are also ready to face each other in the playground as they don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. This match is going to be very entertaining and enjoyable. The FA Cup match between Stoke City and Brighton is going to be played on Wednesday at Bet365 Stadium. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match like team, time, date, venue, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for the match.

Match Details

Team: Stoke City (STK) vs Brighton (BHA)

League: FA Cup

Day: Wednesday

Date: 1st March 2023

Time: 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bet365 Stadium

Stoke City (STK) Possible Playing 11:1.Matija Sarkic, 2. Phil Jagielka, 3. Ben Wilmot, 4. Connor Taylor, 5. Axel Tuanzebe, 6. Samuel Clucas, 7. Lewis Baker, 8. William Smallbone, 9. Josh Laurent, 10. Jacob Brown, 11. Dwight Gayle

Brighton (BHA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Robert Sanchez, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Adam Webster, 4. Joel Veltman, 5. Pervis Estupinan, 6. Pascal Gross, 7. Solly March, 8. Alexis Mac Allister, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Kaoru Mitoma, 11. Evan Ferguson

Match Prediction

As per the lineup, both teams’ players are very talented and skilful and now they all are ready to face each other in the playground. This match is going to be played between Stoke City vs Brighton on 1st March 2023 from 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT) at Bet365 Stadium. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match result. STK team won two matches out of the five and on the other hand BHA team also won three matches out of five. The BHA team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.