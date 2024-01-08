STR vs HUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Australian T20 League Bash

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming cricket match of the Australian T20 League Bash League and this news attracted the interest of many fans. This match is set to be played between the teams: Adelaide Strikers (STR) and the opponent team Hobart Hurricanes (HUR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other. It will begin to play at 02:10 pm on Tuesday 9 January 2024 and it will take place at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. Several details remain to share about this upcoming match, so keep continuing your reading…

If we talk about the points table then it is not exactly confirmed because it is not currently available. However, some unverified sources have shared some details about the previous scores of both teams. Reportedly, it is the first face-to-face match of this league and both have played a total of seven matches yet. Hobart Hurricanes has faced three wins or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 5th place. On the other hand, Adelaide has faced two wins, four losses, or one draw and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. Both teams will perform till the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

STR vs HUR (Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes) Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes (STR vs HUR)

Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash

Date: Tuesday, 9th January 2024

Time: 02:10 PM (IST) – 08:40 AM (GMT)

STR vs HUR Match Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

STR vs HUR (Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes) Playing 11

Adelaide Strikers (STR) Possible Playing 11 1.Matthew Short(C), 2. D’Arcy Short, 3. Chris Lynn, 4. Adam Hose, 5. Thomas Kelly, 6. Jamie Overton, 7. Harry Nielsen(WK), 8. Lloyd Pope, 9. Cameron Boyce, 10. Henry Thornton, 11. David Payne