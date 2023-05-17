Street Dog Boards the Borivali Local in Mumbai Every Day Video Goes Viral on Internet

Today, we are sharing information about a dog’s viral video. Nowadays, a video goes viral on social media platforms and gets a lot of attention. It is seen that the street dogs boarding the Borivali local in Mumbai. This Mumbai local video is trending on every social media platform. The dog’s local train video is made headlines on every news channel. This news is circulating on the internet. People are very excited to know the complete information about this news. The video clip is very short but still enough to make people happy. If you want to know the full information about this viral video, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail about this viral video.

According to the sources, recently the street dog’s video is circulating all around the internet. This small clip of dogs gets thousands of views. The dog was seen in the Borivali local in Mumbai. Further, the video got thousands of likes and views. The dog is traveled daily in the Borivali Local in Mumbai. It is information coming that he gets down at Andheri and goes back to his initial place. The dog is seen every day by the local people of Mumbai.

Street Dog Boards the Borivali Local in Mumbai Every Day

It is very interesting that animals also travel like humans. Basically, we use local trains and the metro to reach our destinations. It is not confined but the Mumbai local people see a dog who always travels in a Borivali local. The dog video was made by local people who post on every social media platform. The video has got 6 lakh views. The dog was seen boarding a local in Mumbai. The people are feeling very happy after seeing this video. The video shows how the dog is traveling and then dog looking outside as the train moves.

Further, this small clip got over 63,045 likes on Instagram. Social media users are commenting in huge quantities after watching this video. A user wrote that ” It’s his world, and we are only part of it. People love to see him freely living in his world. On the other side, sometime it may be risky and dangerous for dogs. It looks beautiful after seeing how a dog lives his life in its own way. This video is sharing people with each other and their stories. Some people post funny comments on this video. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.