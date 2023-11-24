Street Racing Caused Six-Car Crash That Injured Child, CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a six-car crash resulting in a child’s injury was attributed to street racing, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Several individuals, including a child, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Spanaway on Thursday morning. Witnesses stated that at approximately 11:47 a.m., two Dodge Chargers were racing at high speeds, resulting in a maroon Charger attempting to overtake and colliding with another vehicle.

This caused a loss of control and the subsequent crash at the intersection of Military Road South and Spanaway Loop Road South, as per a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Six cars were towed, and individuals were transported to the hospital, with no reported serious injuries at the time. Parents took a few children who were present during the crash to the hospital. The alleged at-fault driver was arrested for suspected reckless driving, while the second charger’s driver was cited for reckless driving at the scene. The road was temporarily closed for documentation and towing. Around 4:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced on social media that the road had reopened.

Street Racing Caused Six-Car Crash That Injured Child

The accompanying message emphasized the importance of safe driving, urging everyone to reach their destinations and return home safely. The release emphasized responsible choices, advising against driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and suggested alternatives such as staying the night, getting a ride, walking, biking, or having a sober driver. Several individuals, including a child, sustained injuries in a multiple-car crash in Spanaway. A driver was apprehended on suspicion of reckless driving, as reported by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.



Motor vehicle crash deaths vary significantly among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with population size notably influencing these numbers. Examining fatality rates per capita and per vehicle miles traveled offers insights into motor vehicle deaths relative to both population and driving activity. Yet, various factors, such as vehicle types, travel speeds, licensure rates, state traffic laws, emergency care capabilities, as well as weather and topography, can impact these rates. In 2021, the United States experienced 39,508 fatal motor vehicle crashes, leading to 42,939 deaths. This translated to a death rate of 12.9 per 100,000 people and 1.37 per 100 million miles traveled. Rhode Island had the lowest fatality rate per 100,000 people at 5.7, while Mississippi had the highest at 26.2. In terms of death rate per 100 million miles traveled, Massachusetts recorded the lowest rate at 0.71, whereas South Carolina had the highest at 2.08.