Strika’s Mother Weeps As She Thanks Gun Shot And Ras Nene For Giving Him 2nd Chance At Life

2 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

A video is going viral on the web and created a huge controversy. In this report, we are going to talk about Strika. Currently, this name is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the web. The internet is buzzed by the name of Strika. As per the sources, Strika’s mother weeps as she thanks Gunshot and Ras Nene for giving him 2nd chance in life. This article will help you to learn about Strika’s recent viral news. If you are interested in knowing this in detail go through the page and read the full article in detail. Keep reading, keep following.

Strika’s Mother Weeps As She Thanks

If you are searching who is Strika let us inform you that Strika is a very well-known personality who is known for his vibrant nature. He was first spotlighted in a Hollywood movie “Beast Of No Nation.” Gained worldwide popularity after appearing in “Beast Of No Nation”. Strika is a Ghanaian native. Strika’s birthname is Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye. Further, the viral video shows that the mother of Strika is requesting Gunshot and Ras Nene for helping to help her son return to the spotlight. Read more in the next section.

Strika’s Mother Weeps As She Thanks Gun Shot

A little mistake of Strika decreased his career and left him a normal man. The mother worried about Strika when he began consuming drugs. The life of Strika took a huge turn which left his family members helpless. Now, he is going to become the spotlight after being reintroduced by Ras Nene. A trailer has been released for the upcoming film in which Strika is also part of the movie. He is now going to take the first step towards his career. This statement brings happiness into the town and among his family. The viewers were curiously waiting for Strika’s return. Scroll down the page.

Strika is a very talented actor who is known for his hard work and dedication in the industry. He faced many problems after working with Idris Elba and Abraham Attah. Now, the suggestions of Ras Nene are increasing the comeback changes of Strike. Ras Nene is playing an important role in Strika’s career. Ras is interested in working with Strika. In this recent viral video, the mother of Strika looks emotional. The video is spreading like waves on the internet. The video further shows that Strika’s mother thanks Nene and Gun Shot for giving her son 2nd chance to introduce the world to his ability.

