Stuart Highway Accident: Boy, 15, Dies in Car Crash Near Coolalinga, CCTV Footage

Today a news has come stating that a 15-year-old boy lost his life in a car accident on Stuart Highway near Coolalinga, located to the south of Darwin. Tragically, a 15-year-old boy passed away, and two individuals sustained injuries in a single-vehicle car accident approximately 30 kilometers south of Darwin overnight, as reported by the Northern Territory Police. In an official statement, the Northern Territory Police conveyed that around 12:15 am on Sunday, they received reports of a tragic incident.

The driver of a Toyota Starlet, with two passengers on board, reportedly lost control while heading south along the Stuart Highway near Coolalinga. Following a collision with a culvert that caused the vehicle to roll, both the driver and one occupant were ejected. Tragically, a 15-year-old male occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 14-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment, while the third occupant, another 14-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner reported, “Major Crash detectives worked through the night and remain on scene.

Road restrictions are enforced around the Stuart Highway in Coolalinga, diverting motorists onto Virginia Road. These diversions are anticipated to persist until 10 a.m. this morning." He added, "Investigations have confirmed the vehicle is not stolen and that it was observed driving erratically just before the crash."



Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner, in an official statement, mentioned that the Major Crash unit's detectives worked tirelessly through the night and continued their investigation at the scene. Expressing the tragic nature of the incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Lindner emphasized the provision of support to the families of the children, as well as to the first responders and members of the public present at the scene. He urged any potential witnesses, especially those with dash cam footage, to come forward. Road restrictions were implemented along the Stuart Highway in Coolalinga, directing motorists onto Virginia Road.