Subi Suresh Death Reason? Malayalam Actress and Comedian Subi Suresh Passed Away

Subi Suresh, TV actress and comedian sadly passed away at the age of 41. Yes, the popular Malayalam comedian has gone from this world leaving her family and fans devastated. She was one of the famous anchors of the Malayalam community. According to the sources, the actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Along with this, she was suffering from liver ailments and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kochi. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to her and given condolences to her family members who are passing through a difficult time.

She took her last breath at a private hospital in Kochi. Many fans are searching to know the cause of her death. One of the Twitter posts reads,” Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of Subi Suresh. Popular TV anchor & Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passed away!! She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi for liver disease”. According to the updates, the actress was suffering from a liver-related ailment due to which, she lost her life. We are deeply shocked after learning about the passing of the beloved and talented anchor, host, and actress.

Subi Suresh Death Reason?

Dr Sunny P Orathel, who is a Medical Superintendent of Rajagiri Hospital told reporters,” We tried plasma exchange, but it was not successful. That’s when we thought of a liver transplant. We had even found a matching donor. Her condition worsened while the paperwork was being done”. Since the news was confirmed, it sent shockwaves across the Malayalam industry and among her fans.

Well, Subi began her career as a mimicry artist in the industry and caught the attention of the fans after her entry in the evergreen comedy show “Cinemala”. Her avatars in the show will be always remembered by the viewers. From the show, she gained huge respect and love from fans and later, became a part of several hit movies of the Malayalam industry. Along with this, she was playing comic roles in “Happy Husbands’, ‘Kankanasimhasanam’ and many more.

After completing her work in the TV show “Cinemala”, she gained more attention after appearing in “Kutty Pattalam”. Her appearance and her interactions with the kids were much loved by viewers. Unfortunately, the beautiful artist has gone from this world leaving everyone devastated. She will be always remembered as a beautiful soul. Stay tuned with us to know more details.