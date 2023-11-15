Subrata Roy Cause of Death? Maverick Founder of Sahara Group Subrata Roy Dies

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Saharasri, Subrata Roy, passes away at the age of 75: A tale of going from rags to riches. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Hailing from Araria in Bihar, Subrata Roy initiated his venture in 1976 with a mere Rs 2,000, crafting an empire that will leave an indelible mark in the annals of Indian business history. Subrata Roy, founder and chairperson of Sahara India Pariwar, passed away at 75 in Mumbai on Tuesday following an extended illness.

His demise signifies the conclusion of a significant era in the Indian business scene. Renowned for his expansive empire across finance, media, entertainment, and real estate, Roy’s legacy is remembered as he began with a modest Rs 2,000, ultimately creating an enterprise that, at its peak, rivaled only the Indian government in terms of employment. In 1948, Subrata Roy was born in Araria, Bihar. His entrepreneurial journey commenced in 1976 with Sahara Finance, a chit fund company. By 1978, he assumed control and revitalized the company’s financial framework, inspired by the established Peerless Group.

Subrata Roy Cause of Death?

Guided by Roy’s leadership, Sahara India Pariwar expanded into one of India’s major conglomerates, boasting a workforce of approximately 1.2 million and asserting to cater to over 9 crore investors, equivalent to about 13% of all households in the country. Sahara group, led by Roy, gained widespread recognition through ambitious endeavors like Aamby Valley City, notable acquisitions including Grosvenor House Hotel in London and the Plaza Hotel in New York City, and impactful forays into the media sector with ventures like Sahara TV (later renamed Sahara One) and the Hindi language newspaper Rashtriya Sahara. Yet, Subrata Roy’s distinguished career was marred by controversy. In the infamous Sahara Scam, he confronted accusations of mismanaging funds totaling Rs 24,000 crore. SEBI accused Sahara of improperly raising funds through Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs), prompting a 2011 directive for two Sahara companies to reimburse investors.

The legal battle resulted in Roy’s arrest in March 2014, leading to imprisonment in Tihar Jail until his parole release in 2017. The scandal tarnished the Sahara group’s reputation and Roy’s once-celebrated status, marked by extravagant events and associations with celebrities and politicians. Despite controversies, Roy’s impact on the Indian economy and financial services for the unbanked was evident. His humanitarian endeavors included aiding during the Uttarakhand floods and supporting Kargil War martyrs’ families. His life story stands as a testament to the intricacies of ambition, power, and the repercussions of corporate governance in India’s evolving economic narrative.