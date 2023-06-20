SUD vs MAU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sudan vs Mauritania AFCON Qualifiers League

Hello Football overs, there is great news coming forward that the AFCON Qualifiers League is going to play their next football match and this match is set to be played between two teams Sudan (SUD) and another team Mauritania (MAU). This upcoming football match will begin play at 11:30 pm on Tuesday 20 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Stade Adrar Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming match is the 3rd head-to-head match of this tournament and the previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans. Let us know more about the last four matches of both teams. Sudan faced two wins and two losses in the last four matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Mauritania faced two draws, one win, and one loss in the last four matches of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

SUD vs MAU (Sudan vs Mauritania) Match Details

Match: Sudan vs Mauritania

Tournament: AFCON Qualifiers League

Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Time: 11:30 pm

Venue: Stade Adrar Stadium

SUD vs MAU (Sudan vs Mauritania) Starting IXs

Sudan (SUD) Possible Starting 11 1. Ali Abu Eshrein, 2. Hamza Dawood, 3. Salaheldin Nemer, 4. Ather El Tahir, 5. Altayeb Abdulrazzaq, 6. Al Gozoli Nooh, 7. Ammar Taifour, 8. Muataz Hashem, 9. Muhamed Kome, 10. Mohamed Abdelrahman, 11. Saifeldin Malik Makki

Mauritania (MAU) Possible Starting 11 1. Namori Diaw, 2. Aly Abeid, 3. Demini Saleck, 4. El Hassen Houeibib, 5. Ibrahima Keita, 6. Bakari Camara, 7. El Hacen, 8. Bodda Mouhsine, 9. Guessouma Fofana, 10. Souleymane Doukara, 11. Aboubakar Kamara

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Star Fancode where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. It is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament and it will be most liked by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.