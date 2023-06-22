Suffolk Car Crash: Two Dead, Infant Seriously Injured CCTV Footage Video

The breaking news is coming that in a serious crash, two adults lost their lives while a baby was seriously injured. They were killed in a Suffolk car crash. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know how the accident happened. As we know the number of accidents is rapidly increasing day by day. It always feels sad to hear that people are losing their lives in a road accident. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end read the full article.

According to the sources, two adults died in a tragic accident whereas a baby was seriously hurt. The accident happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Basically, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. This news is in the eye of the news channel’s headlines. Suffolk police are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left two people dead and an infant with serious injuries. This is a very sad and heartbreaking news. This is a very tough time for their families who lost their lives in this serious crash.

Suffolk Car Crash

Further, that was a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened on Wednesday evening. People are sharing condolences for the dead people’s families. The crash was very dangerous. In this horrific accident, two people died on the spot. The injured baby was taken imminently near the hospital in bad condition. Emergency communications received a call about 7 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, police said in a news release. The investigation is still ongoing. The dead two adults were sent to the hospital for postmortem.

As per reports, when officers arrived, a preliminary investigation revealed the car left the road and struck a pole. The two adults in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Suffolk Fire & Rescue provided advanced life support care to an infant before the child was taken to a hospital, the release said. Police ask anybody with information about the crash to contact Investigator Officer E. May at 757-923-2350, option 8. Further, their vehicle was also damaged in bad condition. The police department has not revealed the identity of the victims. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.