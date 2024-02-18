Suhani Bhatnagar Death Reason? Aamir Khan’s Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar Passed Away At 19

In this article, we will talk about the latest news related to the death of Suhani Bhatnagar. Yes, you heard right she died at the age of 19 years and her death news is running in the headlines of news channels. She was an Indian actress and best known for her role as Babita Phogat in the film Dangal. This shocking news broke the hearts of her family, friends, fans, and loved ones who are expressing their deep sorrows. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her demise and we will also talk about herself briefly, so read it completely.

Suhani’s death news was officially confirmed by her father and he explained the details related to her tragic passing. Reportedly, she died on Friday evening 16 February 2024 and she was only 19 years old at the time of her passing. Some sources also claim that she died on Saturday morning 17 February 2024. However, her father confirmed her death and shared that she had been battling illness for some time and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi but unfortunately, it resulted in her death. The exact day of her death is not confirmed and multiple questions remain unclear. Read on…

Suhani Bhatnagar Death Reason?

Suhani Bhatnagar was an Indian actress and well-known for her role as Babita Phogat in the film Dangal. Her performance was most liked by the people and audiences which helped her to generate a massive number of fans worldwide. She was a rising star and also a social media influencer who carries so many fans worldwide. Now, her death shocked the community and many of her fans are expressing their sadness for her loss. The day of her death has not been confirmed but she was 19 years old at the time of her death. Keep continuing your reading…

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular celebrities are sharing their condolences for Suhani's death. Furthermore, her final rites and funeral services are set to be held at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. At present, the excat details surrounding her death are unclear and several questions remain unclear. His father said that according to doctors, it takes a long time to recover from this disease. However, due to weak immunity, she got an infection in the hospital. His lungs weakened, causing fluid to accumulate and making breathing difficult. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this painful moment.