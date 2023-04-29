Suicide or Rape-Murder? Out to buy Milk, 4-year-old Hyderabad Girl Slips into Nallah

The breaking news is coming from Bengal Town about a tribal girl. This news went trending on the internet. The girl who died was found in Kaliaganj. After, her death, her body still looks for the funeral week. People are searching for her death cause on the internet. After, her death many questions are raised. How she died? Was it suicide or rape murder? Her news is circulating on social media. People are searching for her cause of death in huge quantities. If you want to know in detail so, continue till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, last Friday a 17-year-old girl was found dead. She was found dead in Kaliaganj, Bengal Town. She was missing a day before she died. Her found died, now police are investigating. Her family claimed that she was raped. After they murdered her. But according to the police statements, it is a suicide case. Still, it is invested by police actually what are the reason for her death. This type of case is increasing in Bengal Town. The West Bengal people are angry because the truth behind her death is still unknown. According to Tanmoy Chakraborty, The West Bengal, Kaliaganj minor girl’s death truth is still uncovered.

Suicide or Rape-Murder?

The 17 years old minor girl’s dead body was found by police in a canal. Further, it was noticed that she had not got any injury to her body. She had no internal or external damage to a minor tribal girl’s body. But, on the other side, their Kaliaganj local people are saying that she had raped and then murdered. They want justice. The Kaliaganj small town is not too far away from Bangladesh Border. It is 18 km far away from the Bangladesh border. But past few weeks, their local people have not taken a rest after hearing this news. Even their local people fought with the police. After, a fight between the police and their local people, police authorities release the orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

After facing many problems between the police and their local people, on Friday where Uttar Dinajpur stated, the BJP authorities announced a 12-hour bandh. Further, even in seven districts of North Bengal, it was seen horrific violence in people. If we talk about that girl, she belonged to the Rajbongshi community. Further, she was missing after she attend tuition classes. She was missing from April 20, 2023. A day after missing, police found her body which was floating in a canal.