Sujoy Krishna Bhadra: ED Arrests Bengal Job Scam Suspect Who Claimed To Be Abhishek Banerjee’s Employee

Recently the news has come on the internet that Sujoy Krishna Bhadra has been arrested by The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. He is a Kolkata-based businessman and a close aide of Trinamool Congress' number two leader Abhishek Banerjee, and he was arrested in association with the school job scam in West Bengal after nearly 12 hours of questioning.

According to the report, The ED officers state Bhadra was arrested because he had been not collaborating with the investigators and evaded their queries. The agency asserted it have found its connections with three companies and suspected the crores of rupees were being laundered through these entities. Furthermore, the ED officials have rescued documents during raids at his home earlier. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bhadra’s lawyer Najmul Alam Sarkar stated, ” ED officers have been not sharing with us. I kept waiting for long outside the agency’s office but I was not permitted him. Earlier, the agency had asked Bhadra to emerge in person at its office in CGO Complex in Salt Lake where he arrived at 11 am on Tuesday. This was the first time he emerged before the ED investigators ever as he was called for examination earlier also. The CBI has also summoned him twice. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

On 20 May ED raised 16 locations for Bhadra's home in Kolkata, and stated it seized documents on properties of three companies through which unaccounted money is suspected to have been siphoned off. The CBI this month examined Banerjee for almost 10 hours in link with the reported recruitment scam. The Calcutta high court ordered the questions after Kuntal Ghosh, another suspect, and a former TMC leader, said his name. Ghosh have been arrested on January 21 and expelled from TMC later.