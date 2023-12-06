Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Death? Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead

Recently, a piece of disturbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that the Karni Sena chief was shot several times and the last bullet hit his head. This information spread rapidly across all media sources and social networking platforms. People are paying a lot of attention to this story. People are extremely curious to know every little detail about this incident. People stay connected to this news to know all the important details related to this problem. Read on to learn every specific information about the event that is currently known.

According to information, it has been learned that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, chief of the right-wing group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was murdered. This news is creating an uproar on the internet. If we go deeper into this incident, we come to know that he had tea with her at her house in Jaipur. However, a heart-wrenching video of this incident has also surfaced in which it is shown how brutally the accused was sitting with Gogamedi before shooting him. He was unaware that today he was going to become the victim of such a horrific accident.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Death?

After investigating this incident, the police revealed to the public that he was shot at least five times, after which the last bullet hit him in the head, due to which he died. The entire video of this incident was recorded on CCTV, which has become strong evidence for the police. The video showed how the leader of the organization was looking at his phone. Meanwhile, people sitting around him stand up and without looking at anything, start firing bullets at him. Hearing the sound of gunfire, when his guard tries to stop the people, the killers fire two bullets at him.

The CCTV video of this incident found by the police is of 20 seconds in which continuous gunshots can be heard. Police also said that this incident happened around 12:30. The Rajput leader “Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi” was declared dead on the spot. Apart from all this, another latest news has come out in which it has been revealed that a member of the Goldie Brar gang has taken responsibility for the murder. Rohit Godara Kapurisar had written in a Facebook post that he took full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi. Here we have shared the complete information about this news. So, stay tuned with us for more latest updates.