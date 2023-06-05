Sulochana Latkar Death Reason? Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Passed Away at the age of 94

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that a very beautiful actress Sulochana Latkar has passed away. She was a talented actress who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 94. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and broken by her death. Now many people have been searching for Sulochana Latkar’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and what happened to her. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Sulochana Latkar was a very respected and famous actress and she was better known by her screen name Sulochana. She was a very popular actress in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She worked in more than 50 movies in Marathi and around 250 movies in Hindi. She was most known for performances in movies like ‘Gora Aur Kala’, ”Sampoorna Ramayana’ and ‘Jeevacha. In 1946 she made her first debut. She was the lead actress in Marathi movies from 1946 to 1961 with movies like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Sangtye Aika and Meeth Bhakar, and many more. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Sulochana Latkar Death Reason?

Veteran actress Sulochna Latkar is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday, 4 June 2023 when she was 94 years old. Her death news was confirmed by her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar. Her sudden death many people in shock and pain and now people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she was admitted to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar on 8 May. She did after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Sulochna was born on 30 July 1928 in Khadaklat, Karnataka. She was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to her best work. She was a married woman. She was the mother of daughter Kanchan Ghanekar wife of Marathi stage superstar Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar. She achieved many awards in her career including the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. May famous personalities and many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.