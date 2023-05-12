Suma Begum Update: Police Searching For Missing Woman Find Body in River

Now, the missing and murder incident of Suma Begum is gathering so much attention and popularity in the trends of news. This incident attracts the interest of many people and made headlines in the national media sites. His husband is also detained and charged with her murder. She was 24 years at the time of her death and now her death news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. This news is raising various queries and rapidly circulating on social media platforms. Let us know the complete information about her such as what happened to her and some more important detail about her in this article, so read continuously.

According to the reports, she has gone missing on 30 April 2023 but she was last seen on 28 April and she was reported missing from an Address in Tower Hamlets, London. Now, her husband named Aminan Rahman is arrested on 4 May and charged with her murder. He was also accused of disposing of her body on 30 April 2023. He killed her and buried her dead body in the early hours of 30 April and this news is getting so much attention on the internet sites.

Many social media users are expressing their sorrows for her demise and want to know more about this incident. Let's discuss in short this incident, she was not seen since 28 April and went missing on 30 April. Later, her husband was arrested by the authorities on 4 May and accused of her murder. Her dead body was founded on 10 May at about 10:00 on the River Thames. The investigation is continuing but currently, not much information coming out related to this incident.