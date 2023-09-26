Sun, Sea, and Supercars: A Guide to Exotic Car Rentals in Miami

You are taking a trip to Miami, and looking forward to the pristine beaches, beautiful people, and fabulous nightlife the city has to offer. You want to be able to enjoy it all in style. You don’t want to have to rely on ride-sharing services, and you do not want to go to a discount car rental office and take whatever piece of crap they decide to give you.

Fortunately, several companies in the area specialize in exotic car rental in Miami. Pick a company with a great selection, prices that won’t get you into debt, and fair policies when it comes to insurance and deposits.

What Make of Cars Are Considered Exotic?

There are a few makes of cars that you should look for when you search the internet for luxury car rental.

Aston Martin

If you want to feel like James Bond as you cruise Brickell Avenue looking for the perfect place to dine, it will help if you drive his favorite model of car.

The company has been around ever since 1913, and its cars are often used for racing. Aston Martin cars are made by hand. The company refuses to use a production line.

Ferrari

This Italian company was founded in 1939. It manufactures sports cars as well as grand tourers. It was founded by Enzo Ferrari, a journalist and race car driver.

When you drive down the street in a Ferrari, everyone will know you are coming. They are known for their sleek style. The cars are known for their unique roar. The company is known for its commitment to making racing cars.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is known for its tasteful, well-made, and beautiful cars. The German company makes safe vehicles that last a long time. Driving a Mercedes-Benz will give you an air of sophistication that other exotic vehicles will not. It is a favorite of well-to-do people who have good taste and nothing to prove.

Compare Prices

Renting a luxury car is not an inexpensive experience. However, you should still compare prices. Call at least three companies before making a decision. Look for a company that has been around a while and has testimonials from satisfied customers.

Take the location of the car rental company into consideration. If you are going to pick up your car, find a company that is near the beach. Miami is known for its traffic. You don’t want to spend your whole vacation on the way to the car rental place.

Make Sure the Deposit is Refundable

Luxury car rental companies will ask for a deposit. When you call about the price, ask about the deposit. Ask what sorts of things they may keep all or some of a deposit for. Ask how much insurance costs as well.

Miami is a fun city with so many things to do. A luxury car will help you enjoy the city in style.