Surendra Kumar Dixit Death Reason? Government Official Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Dancing In Bhopal

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Surendra Kumar Dixit has passed away recently. He was an Assistant Director of the Postal Department who is no longer among his close ones. On the basis of the report, he collapsed and passed away while dancing at an event. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Surendra Kumar Dixit died suddenly while he was dancing at the event. And this shocking incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. On the basis of the report, the man suffered a cardiac arrest. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this news. It is very painful news for family and friends as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Surendra Kumar Dixit Death Reason?

The video of the incident came on the internet and it is circulated on many social networking sites. In the video, the man can be seen dancing to the Bas Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, Kal Hum Kahan Tum Kahan with his coworkers, when he unexpectedly fell. After that people tried to help the man but to no avail. Surendra Kumar Dixit’s sudden death left many people in shock and pain. This news gaining huge attention from people as many people are searching for this news on the internet as they want to know about whole information about the news. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, The 34th All India Postal Hockey Tournament is from 13 March to 17 March at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Bhopal and this tournament was hosted by the Postal Department. Ad the last match was planned for 17 Match. But on 16 March a cultural program was arranged in the office premises of the department itself. Meanwhile, 16 years old girl passed away due to cardiac arrest at a school. Many people are very saddened and shocked and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.