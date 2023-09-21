Surendranagar: Four Killed in Accident in Gujarat’s CCTV Video Footage

4 killed in accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar. On Wednesday morning, a tragic accident occurred on the Dasada Patdi Highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, claiming the lives of four individuals. The collision took place at 8 am when a Swift car, en route from Morbi to attend a funeral near Viramgam, collided head-on with a large truck, leading to the immediate demise of all four car occupants,” reported the sub-inspector of the Dasada Police Station.

At present, a post-mortem examination is in progress, and additional investigations have been launched,” stated the sub-inspector from the Dasada Police Station. According to the annual report ‘Road Accidents in India – 2021’ by MoRTH, out of the total road accidents, 128,825 occurred on national highways (including expressways), 96,382 on state highways, and 187,225 on other roads.

Among these accidents, there were 56,007 fatalities on national highways, 37,963 deaths on state highways, and 60,002 deaths on other roads. Shockingly, the age group between 18 and 45 years bears the brunt of accidents, representing nearly 67% of the total deaths. MoRTH’s report relies on data received from the police departments of states and union territories, collected annually in accordance with standardized formats provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) through the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) project.



In 2021, over-speeding claimed the lives of 107,236 individuals, while drunken driving was responsible for 3,314 fatalities. Lane indiscipline led to 8,122 deaths, and 679 individuals lost their lives due to violations of traffic light signals. The use of cell phones while driving resulted in 2,982 fatalities, and there were an additional 31,639 deaths attributed to various other causes.



The report underscores that road accidents stemming from various traffic rule violations, with over-speeding being the predominant violation, have consistently remained the leading cause of accidents, fatalities, and injuries for the fourth consecutive year in 2021. It emphasizes that any traffic rule violation constitutes human error but also highlights that violations like over-speeding and wrong-side driving may be indicative of shortcomings in road design, thus expanding the scope for road engineering solutions to address issues often perceived as solely human error and enforcement challenges.



Furthermore, the report points out that the non-use of helmets by two-wheeler riders led to the deaths of 32,877 drivers and 13,716 passengers, while 8,438 drivers and 7,959 passengers lost their lives due to the absence of seatbelts when vehicles were in motion. According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for at least one out of every 10 road traffic fatalities worldwide.