Surinder Shinda Death Reason? Popular Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Passed Away at 64

It is very hard to announce that a very famous singer Surinder Pal Dhammi has passed away. He was a very talented Punjabi singer who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday at the age of 64. It is very shocking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning his death. Now many people have been searching for Surinder Pal Dhammi’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how he died. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Surinder Pal Dhammi was a wonderful person known as Surinder Shinda. He was a very talented and famous Indian singer of Punjabi music who is considered a ‘grandfather of Music on Console’, and has been described as “legendary”. He was a very amazing singer who did great work in his whole career. He had multiple hit songs including Jatt Jeona Morh, Kaher Singh Di Mout, Truck Billiya, Putt Jattan De and Balbiro Bhabhi. He also emerged in Punjabi movies such as Putt Jattan De and Unha Dar Babe Nanak Da. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Surinder Shinda Death Reason?

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 when he was 64 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by a hospital official. Since the news came on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he was operated on on intestinal perforation sometimes back in some other hospital following he got unwell and had got pneumonia. He lost his life on Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to all the associated reasons. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are shocked. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to his social media platfroms. May Surinder Shinda's soul rest in peace.