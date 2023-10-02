Suspected ISIS Terrorist, Most Wanted, Arrested in Delhi, 2 More Nabbed in Raids

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist and 2 other terror suspects on Monday. An NIA-designated ISIS terrorist, Mohammad Shahnawaz alias Shafi Ujjama, has been placed on the NIA’s most-wanted list. The arrests were made based on a tip-off that revealed the presence of an ISIS module in the national capital. The module was allegedly planning to launch terror attacks in northern India, including the national capital, on the instructions of foreign-based handlers. Keep reading to not to miss any detail.

Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested an engineer by the name of Shahnawaz alias Shafi Ujjama from his hideout in Delhi. The special cell of the Delhi Police is one of the agencies working in tandem with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to crack down on terror networks across the country. The special cell has arrested several persons suspected of being part of the sleeper cell of the terror outfit. Shafi Ujjama has been wanted in the case in which an ISIS module was found in Pune. Sources said that Shafi used to live in Delhi but had shifted to Pune in recent times. Two of his accomplices were arrested in July in Pune. Shafi managed to escape and moved back to Delhi, where he has been hiding ever since. Swipe to know more about this case. Suspected ISIS Terrorist, Most Wanted, Arrested in Delhi