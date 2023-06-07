SV vs SUN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers English Women Regional T20

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch matches. A very famous and favorite English women’s Regional T20 league is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers. Now both team players are ready to defect to each other in the match. Fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SV vs SUN match and we will share it with you in this article.

English Women Regional T20 is back with its two powerful teams. Now all the players are ready to face each other in the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they will support their favorite team. Southern Vipers will lock horns against Sunrisers in English Women Regional T20 at County Ground, Hove, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds. But there is no chance of rain, we can expect a good match between the two sides. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team: Southern Vipers (SV) vs Sunrisers (SUN)

League: English Women Regional T20

Date: 7th June 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: County Ground, Hove, England

Southern Vipers (SV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ella McCaughan, 2. Nicole Faltum(WK), 3. Georgia Adams(C), 4. Maia Bouchier, 5. Nancy Harman, 6. Georgia Elwiss, 7. Emily Windsor, 8. Linsey Smith, 9. Freya Kemp, 10. Mary Taylor, 11. Anya Shrubsole

Sunrisers (SUN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Amara Carr(WK), 2. Florence Miller, 3. Dane Van Niekerk, 4. Joanne Gardner, 5. Grace Scrivens, 6. Alice Macleod, 7. Mady Villiers, 8. Kate Coppack, 9. Kelly Castle(C), 10. Abtaha Maqsood, 11. Eva Gray

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be held between Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers on 7th June 2023 from at 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at County Ground, Hove, England. The SV team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the SUN team won 5 matches. As per the scoreboard, the SV team has more chances to win the match against SUN. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.