SVC vs BL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize Concacaf Nations League

Today, we will talk about the next football match of the Concacaf Nations League 2023 which is going to be played between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the opponent team Belize. Both teams have played many head-to-head matches and now going to play one more match against each other in this league. It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Wednesday 22 November 2023 and it is set to be played at Kirani James National Stadium. Many fans are hitting the online platforms to know more about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details.

If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of five matches in this league. The previous matches of both of the teams were superb and won the hearts of viewers. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have faced two victories or three losses in the last previous matches and this team is ranked in the 4th place of the points table. On the other hand, Belize has faced two wins, one draw, or two losses in the last matches and is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table in this league.

SVC vs BL (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize) Match Details

Match: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize (SVC vs BL)

Tournament: Concacaf Nations League 2023

Date: Wednesday, 22nd November 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Kirani James National Stadium

SVC vs BL (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Belize) Starting 11

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVC) Possible Starting 11 1.Garwin Davis, 2. Jahvin Sutherland, 3. Joel Jack, 4. Nigel Charles, 5. Najima Burgin, 6. Gidson Francis, 7. Kennijah Joseph, 8. Sherwyn Alexander, 9. Marlon Simmons, 10. Cornelius Stewart, 11. Rondell Thomas