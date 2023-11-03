SVD vs BOC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup SV Darmstadt 98 vs VfL Bochum Bundesliga League

The Bundesliga League is back and it is going to play thier next football match. And, it will be played between SV Darmstadt 98 (SVD) and another team VfL Bochum (BOC). Yes, you heard right both of the teams are going to play this match against each other. Both teams carry a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for the match. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:00 am on Saturday 4 November 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Ibrox Stadium. We made an article and shared all the details about this match such as points table, reports, scores, predictions, both teams, and more.

If we talk about the points table, both of the teams have given unwell performances in the last matches and now going to play their first head-to-head match in this tournament. Both of the teams played a total of 9 matches in this tournament and gave their best. SV Darmstadt 98 has faced two wins, one draw, or six losses and is ranked in the 14th place on the points table. On the other side, VfL Bochum didn’t face any victory and faced five draws or four losses in the last matches. This team is ranked in the 16th place of the points table.

SVD vs BOC (SV Darmstadt 98 vs VfL Bochum) Match Details

SV Darmstadt 98 (SVD) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcel Schuhen, 2. Christoph Klarer, 3. Matthias Bader, 4. Matej Maglic, 5. Klaus Gjasula, 6. Marvin Mehlem, 7. Fabian Schnellhardt, 8. Tobias Kempe, 9. Fabian Nurnberger, 10. Tim Skarke, 11. Luca Pfeiffer