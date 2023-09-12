SWE vs AUT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sweden vs Austria Euro Qualifiers

Hello football lovers, we are back with great news that a new football match is going to play. Yes, you heard right Euro Qualifiers League is going to play their next match and this match is set to take place between two teams: Sweden (SWE) and Austria (AUT). This match will begin at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday 13 September 2023 at the Friends Arena, it is a multiple-purpose stadium. Lots of fans are exiting to enjoy this match and it is said that this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers. Let us continue this article and learn more about this match such as both teams, points table, reports, and more.

Both teams had played a total of four matches in this tournament and received a good response from the people. Both played well and won the hearts of fans and viewers. Sweden has faced two wins, or two losses in the last four matches and ranked on the third position of the points table. On the other hand, Austria has faced three wins, or one draw in the last four matches and ranked in second position in the points table. Both will give thier best to win this upcoming which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

SWE vs AUT (Sweden vs Austria) Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Austria (SWE vs AUT)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers

Date: Wednesday, 13th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

SWE vs AUT Venue: Friends Arena

SWE vs AUT (Sweden vs Austria) Starting 11

Sweden (SWE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robin Olsen, 2. Victor Lindelof, 3. Isak Hien, 4. Linus Wahlqvist, 5. Ken Sema, 6. Emil Forsberg, 7. Jens Cajuste, 8. Samuel Gustafsson, 9. Dejan Kulusevski, 10. Alexander Isak, 11. Viktor Gyokeres

Austria (AUT) Possible Starting 11 1.Alexander Schlager, 2. David Alaba, 3. Philipp Lienhart, 4. Stefan Posch, 5. Phillipp Mwene, 6. Xaver Schlager, 7. Christoph Baumgartner, 8. Nicolas Seiwald, 9. Patrick Wimmer, 10. Michael Gregoritsch, 11. Marko Arnautovic

According to the sources, Fans are waiting to enjoy this football match and expressing their excitement on the internet sites. This match is fixed to be live telecast on Fancode. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clean and clear. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and all will give thier best performance. It is said that this upcoming match will be one of the next matches of this tournament and all the fans are supporting thier favorite players.