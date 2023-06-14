Swiggy Delivery Agent Walked 3 Km to Deliver Food To Woman. Check Full Reason

There is a piece of news coming forward that a Swiggy agent walked about three kilometers to deliver food and served his duty. Now, the story of this Swiggy agen is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media platforms. It is shared that a LinkedIn user shared a heartwrenching story of a Swiggy delivery agent and many are showing thier interest to know more about the agent. This story went viral and created a great buzz on the internet. In this article, we shared the Swiggy delivery agent’s heart-wrenching story and also talk more about this topic.

In this world, everyone has thier different work and many people complain about how unhappy they are about their job while sitting in an air-conditioned office. Many of them have responded to being grumpy about their work after getting many facilities while some people face lots of problems and still working hard. Similarly, a story is coming out of a 30-year-old man who is a Swiggy agent and he walked 3 km to deliver her order. It is also shared that since he couldn’t afford to charge his Yulu as he was in debt and this was the only way to walk and deliver the food.

Swiggy Delivery Agent Walked 3 Km to Deliver Food

Priyanshi Chandel is Marketing Manager at tech company Flash and she shared her experience with a Swiggy delivery executive. She shared that the Swiggy food delivery agent walked 3 km to deliver her food because he couldn’t afford to charge his Yulu bike following he was in dept problem. He chooses this way to deliver food and the agent is identified as Sahil Singh who is an ECE graduate and used to work at Ninjacart. He shared his plight with the Priyanshi and she offered him some water and Rs 500. She shared this whole story on Linkedln to find him a suitable job because he needs a suitable job.

It is shared that when he arrived at her home, he was out of breath, panting, and sat on the staircase outside her flat. he shared his whole story with Priyanshi and she shared his heartwrenching story on LinkedIn to help him find a suitable job for him. She uploaded his email address, mark sheets, certificates, and documents photos. While some users help him by recharging his Yulu bike and Later, Priyanchi shared that he had finally found a job. Many people react to his story and lots of people help. Meanwhile, humanity still exists. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.